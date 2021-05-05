Earnings results for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

WESCO International last released its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business earned $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Its revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. WESCO International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. WESCO International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WESCO International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.01%. The high price target for WCC is $110.00 and the low price target for WCC is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WESCO International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.00, WESCO International has a forecasted downside of 18.0% from its current price of $92.69. WESCO International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International does not currently pay a dividend. WESCO International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

In the past three months, WESCO International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $491,360.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of WESCO International is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC



Earnings for WESCO International are expected to grow by 13.61% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $5.51 per share. The P/E ratio of WESCO International is 33.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of WESCO International is 33.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. WESCO International has a PEG Ratio of 0.93. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. WESCO International has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here