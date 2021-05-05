Earnings results for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.66.

West Fraser Timber last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. West Fraser Timber has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for West Fraser Timber in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.12%. The high price target for WFG is $100.00 and the low price target for WFG is $95.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

West Fraser Timber does not currently pay a dividend. West Fraser Timber does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, West Fraser Timber insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

