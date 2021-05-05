Earnings results for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 16 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals last posted its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wheaton Precious Metals has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.6. Wheaton Precious Metals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Wheaton Precious Metals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.34%. The high price target for WPM is $82.00 and the low price target for WPM is $39.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wheaton Precious Metals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wheaton Precious Metals will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.33% next year. This indicates that Wheaton Precious Metals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

In the past three months, Wheaton Precious Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.45% of the stock of Wheaton Precious Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM



Earnings for Wheaton Precious Metals are expected to grow by 36.36% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 53.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 53.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.97. Wheaton Precious Metals has a PEG Ratio of 8.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wheaton Precious Metals has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

