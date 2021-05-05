Earnings results for Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Yelp last released its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company earned $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year. Yelp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Yelp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yelp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.61, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.28%. The high price target for YELP is $48.00 and the low price target for YELP is $24.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Yelp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.16, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.61, Yelp has a forecasted downside of 13.3% from its current price of $38.76. Yelp has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp does not currently pay a dividend. Yelp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

In the past three months, Yelp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,308,050.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Yelp is held by insiders. 94.97% of the stock of Yelp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yelp (NYSE:YELP



Earnings for Yelp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Yelp is -227.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yelp is -227.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yelp has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

