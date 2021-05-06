Earnings results for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.76, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.80%. The high price target for ACAD is $57.00 and the low price target for ACAD is $18.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.37, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.76, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 61.8% from its current price of $20.25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

In the past three months, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,643,432.00 in company stock. Only 27.70% of the stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 93.54% of the stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD



Earnings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.84) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is -11.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is -11.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here