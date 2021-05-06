Earnings results for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Accolade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.99%. The high price target for ACCD is $62.00 and the low price target for ACCD is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Accolade has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, Accolade has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $48.25. Accolade has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade does not currently pay a dividend. Accolade does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

In the past three months, Accolade insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.74% of the stock of Accolade is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD



Earnings for Accolade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.65) per share.

