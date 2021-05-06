Earnings results for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Aclaris Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company earned $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics has generated ($2.25) earnings per share over the last year. Aclaris Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aclaris Therapeutics in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Dividend Strength: Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aclaris Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

In the past three months, Aclaris Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,239,096.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Aclaris Therapeutics is held by insiders. 59.10% of the stock of Aclaris Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS



Earnings for Aclaris Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics is -17.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics is -17.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aclaris Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 14.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

