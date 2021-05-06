Earnings results for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

ACM Research last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. ACM Research has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.5. ACM Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACM Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.23%. The high price target for ACMR is $150.00 and the low price target for ACMR is $51.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ACM Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.50, ACM Research has a forecasted upside of 45.2% from its current price of $74.71. ACM Research has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research does not currently pay a dividend. ACM Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

In the past three months, ACM Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,741,561.00 in company stock. 46.02% of the stock of ACM Research is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.23% of the stock of ACM Research is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR



Earnings for ACM Research are expected to grow by 80.23% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of ACM Research is 111.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of ACM Research is 111.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.74. ACM Research has a P/B Ratio of 12.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here