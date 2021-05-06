Earnings results for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.

ADC Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. ADC Therapeutics has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. ADC Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADC Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.14%. The high price target for ADCT is $57.00 and the low price target for ADCT is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ADC Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.75, ADC Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 126.1% from its current price of $22.00. ADC Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. ADC Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

In the past three months, ADC Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.88% of the stock of ADC Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT



Earnings for ADC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.83) to ($2.79) per share. The P/E ratio of ADC Therapeutics is -9.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADC Therapeutics is -9.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

