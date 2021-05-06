Earnings results for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

ADTRAN last released its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. ADTRAN has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. ADTRAN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. ADTRAN will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADTRAN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.90%. The high price target for ADTN is $26.00 and the low price target for ADTN is $18.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ADTRAN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.33, ADTRAN has a forecasted upside of 21.9% from its current price of $17.50. ADTRAN has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ADTRAN has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, ADTRAN will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.82% in the coming year. This indicates that ADTRAN may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

In the past three months, ADTRAN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.52% of the stock of ADTRAN is held by insiders. 88.32% of the stock of ADTRAN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN



Earnings for ADTRAN are expected to grow by 214.29% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of ADTRAN is -51.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADTRAN is -51.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADTRAN has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

