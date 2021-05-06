Earnings results for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Advanced Energy Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business earned $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Its revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Advanced Energy Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Advanced Energy Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.79%. The high price target for AEIS is $135.00 and the low price target for AEIS is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Advanced Energy Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.71, Advanced Energy Industries has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $108.36. Advanced Energy Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Advanced Energy Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 17.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Advanced Energy Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.52% next year. This indicates that Advanced Energy Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

In the past three months, Advanced Energy Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Advanced Energy Industries is held by insiders. 95.48% of the stock of Advanced Energy Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS



Earnings for Advanced Energy Industries are expected to grow by 10.37% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $5.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 40.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 40.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a P/B Ratio of 6.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

