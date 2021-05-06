Earnings results for Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Air Transport Services Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year. Air Transport Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Air Transport Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Air Transport Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.96%. The high price target for ATSG is $35.00 and the low price target for ATSG is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Air Transport Services Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.50, Air Transport Services Group has a forecasted upside of 19.0% from its current price of $27.32. Air Transport Services Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Air Transport Services Group does not currently pay a dividend. Air Transport Services Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Air Transport Services Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,261,357.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Air Transport Services Group is held by insiders. 87.60% of the stock of Air Transport Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Air Transport Services Group are expected to grow by 5.42% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Air Transport Services Group is -16.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Air Transport Services Group is -16.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Air Transport Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

