Earnings results for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

Allegro MicroSystems last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business earned $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. Its revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Allegro MicroSystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Allegro MicroSystems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.52%. The high price target for ALGM is $38.00 and the low price target for ALGM is $28.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allegro MicroSystems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.50, Allegro MicroSystems has a forecasted upside of 37.5% from its current price of $24.36. Allegro MicroSystems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems does not currently pay a dividend. Allegro MicroSystems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

In the past three months, Allegro MicroSystems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $62,764,904.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM



Earnings for Allegro MicroSystems are expected to grow by 119.05% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.46 per share.

