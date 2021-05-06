Earnings results for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Allogene Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. Allogene Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Allogene Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.93%. The high price target for ALLO is $70.00 and the low price target for ALLO is $41.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Allogene Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

In the past three months, Allogene Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $320,500.00 in company stock. Only 31.30% of the stock of Allogene Therapeutics is held by insiders. 59.86% of the stock of Allogene Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO



Earnings for Allogene Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($2.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Allogene Therapeutics is -14.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allogene Therapeutics is -14.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allogene Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

