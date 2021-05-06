Earnings results for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor last posted its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.3. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.81%. The high price target for AOSL is $48.00 and the low price target for AOSL is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.50, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a forecasted upside of 49.8% from its current price of $31.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

In the past three months, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $106,900.00 in company stock. Only 21.60% of the stock of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is held by insiders. 58.65% of the stock of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL



Earnings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor are expected to grow by 6.06% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is 517.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is 517.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.44. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

