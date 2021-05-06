Earnings results for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Altus Midstream last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $6.06. The business earned $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream has generated $175.60 earnings per share over the last year. Altus Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Altus Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altus Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 48.73%. The high price target for ALTM is $45.00 and the low price target for ALTM is $24.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Altus Midstream does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Altus Midstream is 3.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Altus Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 130.43% in the coming year. This indicates that Altus Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

In the past three months, Altus Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Altus Midstream is held by insiders. Only 12.72% of the stock of Altus Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM



Earnings for Altus Midstream are expected to grow by 31.81% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $4.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Altus Midstream is -0.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altus Midstream is -0.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

