Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.

Arena Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals has generated $7.69 earnings per share over the last year. Arena Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Arena Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.43%. The high price target for ARNA is $120.00 and the low price target for ARNA is $62.00. There are currently 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arena Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 15 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.00, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 38.4% from its current price of $66.46. Arena Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Arena Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Arena Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $214,540.00 in company stock. Only 3.05% of the stock of Arena Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 89.67% of the stock of Arena Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Arena Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($7.23) to ($7.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Arena Pharmaceuticals is -9.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arena Pharmaceuticals is -9.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

