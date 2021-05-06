Earnings results for Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.27.

Associated Capital Group last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $12.01 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Associated Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Associated Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.96%. The high price target for AC is $35.00 and the low price target for AC is $27.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Associated Capital Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Associated Capital Group has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $36.03. Associated Capital Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group has a dividend yield of 0.56%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Associated Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

In the past three months, Associated Capital Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 84.46% of the stock of Associated Capital Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.94% of the stock of Associated Capital Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC



The P/E ratio of Associated Capital Group is -37.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Associated Capital Group is -37.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Associated Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

