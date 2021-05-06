Earnings results for Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Astec Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company earned $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Its revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Astec Industries has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.9. Astec Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Astec Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Astec Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.70%. The high price target for ASTE is $92.00 and the low price target for ASTE is $62.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Astec Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.67, Astec Industries has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $77.06. Astec Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Astec Industries has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Astec Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Astec Industries is 28.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Astec Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.19% next year. This indicates that Astec Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Astec Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $59,024.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Astec Industries is held by insiders. 90.94% of the stock of Astec Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Astec Industries are expected to grow by 36.90% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Astec Industries is 132.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Astec Industries is 132.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.09. Astec Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

