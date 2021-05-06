Earnings results for Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year. Atlas Air Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Atlas Air Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlas Air Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.28%. The high price target for AAWW is $95.00 and the low price target for AAWW is $49.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlas Air Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.67, Atlas Air Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 7.3% from its current price of $70.53. Atlas Air Worldwide has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Atlas Air Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

In the past three months, Atlas Air Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,169,454.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Atlas Air Worldwide is held by insiders. 96.72% of the stock of Atlas Air Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW



Earnings for Atlas Air Worldwide are expected to decrease by -41.76% in the coming year, from $12.02 to $7.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlas Air Worldwide is -7.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atlas Air Worldwide is -7.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atlas Air Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here