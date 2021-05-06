Earnings results for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company earned $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.27%. The high price target for AUPH is $35.00 and the low price target for AUPH is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.50, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 132.3% from its current price of $12.27. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

In the past three months, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.21% of the stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH



Earnings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals are expected to remain at ($0.91) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is -8.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is -8.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here