Earnings results for Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Avaya last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm earned $743 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Its revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avaya has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year. Avaya has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avaya in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.29%. The high price target for AVYA is $40.00 and the low price target for AVYA is $18.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya does not currently pay a dividend. Avaya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

In the past three months, Avaya insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,986,583.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Avaya is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA



Earnings for Avaya are expected to grow by 12.07% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Avaya is -4.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avaya is -4.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avaya has a P/B Ratio of 10.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

