Earnings results for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Avista last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company earned $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Avista has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Avista will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Avista (NYSE:AVA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avista in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.65%. The high price target for AVA is $48.00 and the low price target for AVA is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista pays a meaningful dividend of 3.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avista has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avista is 97.13%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Avista will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.44% in the coming year. This indicates that Avista may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avista (NYSE:AVA)

In the past three months, Avista insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,526,389.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Avista is held by insiders. 81.92% of the stock of Avista is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avista (NYSE:AVA



Earnings for Avista are expected to grow by 11.41% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Avista is 25.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Avista is 25.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. Avista has a PEG Ratio of 3.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avista has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

