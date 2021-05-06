Earnings results for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

AxoGen last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. AxoGen has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. AxoGen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. AxoGen will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AxoGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.74%. The high price target for AXGN is $27.00 and the low price target for AXGN is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AxoGen does not currently pay a dividend. AxoGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AxoGen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.94% of the stock of AxoGen is held by insiders. 78.38% of the stock of AxoGen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AxoGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of AxoGen is -30.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AxoGen has a P/B Ratio of 5.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

