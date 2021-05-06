Earnings results for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Axonics last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm earned $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Axonics has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year. Axonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.54%. The high price target for AXNX is $77.00 and the low price target for AXNX is $57.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axonics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.50, Axonics has a forecasted upside of 14.5% from its current price of $56.31. Axonics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Axonics does not currently pay a dividend. Axonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Axonics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,589,987.00 in company stock. Only 25.74% of the stock of Axonics is held by insiders. 84.23% of the stock of Axonics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Axonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Axonics is -28.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axonics is -28.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axonics has a P/B Ratio of 8.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

