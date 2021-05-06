Earnings results for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.63.

Azul last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.69. The firm earned $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. Azul has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. Azul has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Azul in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.59%. The high price target for AZUL is $25.00 and the low price target for AZUL is $15.20. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Azul has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.68, Azul has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $21.34. Azul has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul does not currently pay a dividend. Azul does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

In the past three months, Azul insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.84% of the stock of Azul is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Azul (NYSE:AZUL



Earnings for Azul are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.99) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Azul is -1.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Azul is -1.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

