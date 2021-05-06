Earnings results for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Bain Capital Specialty Finance will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.56%. The high price target for BCSF is $15.50 and the low price target for BCSF is $12.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.38, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a forecasted downside of 16.6% from its current price of $16.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.52%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 82.93%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Bain Capital Specialty Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Bain Capital Specialty Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

In the past three months, Bain Capital Specialty Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is held by insiders. 54.61% of the stock of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF



Earnings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance are expected to decrease by -8.11% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is -39.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bain Capital Specialty Finance is -39.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

