Bandwidth Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Bandwidth last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Bandwidth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Bandwidth will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bandwidth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $192.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.35%. The high price target for BAND is $227.00 and the low price target for BAND is $140.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bandwidth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $192.86, Bandwidth has a forecasted upside of 53.4% from its current price of $125.76. Bandwidth has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Bandwidth does not currently pay a dividend. Bandwidth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bandwidth insiders have sold 1,347.68% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $200,685.00 in company stock and sold $2,905,281.00 in company stock. Only 11.05% of the stock of Bandwidth is held by insiders. 86.75% of the stock of Bandwidth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Bandwidth are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.06 to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Bandwidth is -116.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bandwidth is -116.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bandwidth has a P/B Ratio of 10.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

