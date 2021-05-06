Earnings results for Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Belden last posted its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year. Belden has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Belden will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Belden (NYSE:BDC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Belden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.31%. The high price target for BDC is $50.00 and the low price target for BDC is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Belden has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.67, Belden has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $43.66. Belden has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Belden has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Belden is 4.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Belden will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.33% next year. This indicates that Belden will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Belden (NYSE:BDC)

In the past three months, Belden insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.21% of the stock of Belden is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Belden (NYSE:BDC



Earnings for Belden are expected to grow by 22.01% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Belden is -9.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Belden is -9.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Belden has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

