BellRing Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

BellRing Brands last released its earnings results on February 5th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm earned $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.2. BellRing Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BellRing Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.64%. The high price target for BRBR is $35.00 and the low price target for BRBR is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BellRing Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.75, BellRing Brands has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $25.30. BellRing Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

BellRing Brands does not currently pay a dividend. BellRing Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BellRing Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of BellRing Brands is held by insiders. 98.86% of the stock of BellRing Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BellRing Brands are expected to grow by 22.78% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.97 per share. The P/E ratio of BellRing Brands is 42.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of BellRing Brands is 42.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.12. BellRing Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

