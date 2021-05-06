Earnings results for Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64.

Betterware de Mexico last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $126.71 million during the quarter. Betterware de Mexico has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Betterware de Mexico has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Betterware de Mexico in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.38%. The high price target for BWMX is $53.00 and the low price target for BWMX is $53.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Betterware de Mexico has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Betterware de Mexico has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $48.90. Betterware de Mexico has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico pays a meaningful dividend of 3.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Betterware de Mexico does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Betterware de Mexico is 88.27%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

In the past three months, Betterware de Mexico insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX



The P/E ratio of Betterware de Mexico is 24.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Betterware de Mexico is 24.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Cyclical sector average P/E ratio of about 24.20.

