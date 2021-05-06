Earnings results for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm earned $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.48%. The high price target for BCRX is $19.00 and the low price target for BCRX is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

In the past three months, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 72.00% of the stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX



Earnings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.97) per share. The P/E ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is -14.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is -14.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 41.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

