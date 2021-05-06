Earnings results for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Bloom Energy last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company earned $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Its revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Bloom Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Bloom Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.35%. The high price target for BE is $43.00 and the low price target for BE is $8.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bloom Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.13, Bloom Energy has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $24.83. Bloom Energy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Bloom Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

In the past three months, Bloom Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,040,399.00 in company stock. Only 26.82% of the stock of Bloom Energy is held by insiders. 49.58% of the stock of Bloom Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE



Earnings for Bloom Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Bloom Energy is -15.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

