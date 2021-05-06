Earnings results for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Brigham Minerals last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year. Brigham Minerals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.50%. The high price target for MNRL is $18.00 and the low price target for MNRL is $12.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brigham Minerals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.11, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.11, Brigham Minerals has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $17.47. Brigham Minerals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.94%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brigham Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brigham Minerals is 182.46%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Brigham Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 212.24% in the coming year. This indicates that Brigham Minerals may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

In the past three months, Brigham Minerals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,573,277.00 in company stock. Only 3.35% of the stock of Brigham Minerals is held by insiders. 70.57% of the stock of Brigham Minerals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL



Earnings for Brigham Minerals are expected to grow by 250.00% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Brigham Minerals is -873.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brigham Minerals is -873.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brigham Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 3.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here