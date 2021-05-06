Earnings results for BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

BrightView last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightView has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year. BrightView has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BrightView (NYSE:BV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BrightView in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.82%. The high price target for BV is $22.00 and the low price target for BV is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView does not currently pay a dividend. BrightView does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BrightView (NYSE:BV)

In the past three months, BrightView insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of BrightView is held by insiders. 93.29% of the stock of BrightView is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BrightView (NYSE:BV



Earnings for BrightView are expected to grow by 14.94% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of BrightView is -45.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BrightView has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

