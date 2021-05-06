Earnings results for Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.84.

Brookfield Business Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.10. The business earned $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Business Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Brookfield Business Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.50%. The high price target for BBU is $55.00 and the low price target for BBU is $40.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brookfield Business Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.80, Brookfield Business Partners has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $43.54. Brookfield Business Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brookfield Business Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Brookfield Business Partners is 30.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brookfield Business Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.61% next year. This indicates that Brookfield Business Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

In the past three months, Brookfield Business Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 74.35% of the stock of Brookfield Business Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU



Earnings for Brookfield Business Partners are expected to grow by 32.79% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $7.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Business Partners is -18.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Business Partners is -18.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brookfield Business Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here