Earnings results for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Callon Petroleum last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm earned $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum has generated $7.60 earnings per share over the last year. Callon Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Callon Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.93%. The high price target for CPE is $40.00 and the low price target for CPE is $1.25. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Callon Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.85, Callon Petroleum has a forecasted downside of 44.9% from its current price of $37.87. Callon Petroleum has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Callon Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

In the past three months, Callon Petroleum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $482,812.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Callon Petroleum is held by insiders. 39.74% of the stock of Callon Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE



Earnings for Callon Petroleum are expected to grow by 29.73% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Callon Petroleum is -0.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Callon Petroleum is -0.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Callon Petroleum has a PEG Ratio of 0.46. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Callon Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here