Earnings results for Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Cambium Networks last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business earned $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.3. Cambium Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cambium Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.06%. The high price target for CMBM is $70.00 and the low price target for CMBM is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cambium Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.13, Cambium Networks has a forecasted downside of 24.1% from its current price of $56.79. Cambium Networks has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Cambium Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

In the past three months, Cambium Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,550,605.00 in company stock. 78.70% of the stock of Cambium Networks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.09% of the stock of Cambium Networks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM



Earnings for Cambium Networks are expected to grow by 41.51% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Cambium Networks is 210.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Cambium Networks is 210.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.75. Cambium Networks has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cambium Networks has a P/B Ratio of 36.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

