Earnings results for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.16%. The high price target for CSII is $50.00 and the low price target for CSII is $45.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cardiovascular Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.57, Cardiovascular Systems has a forecasted upside of 20.2% from its current price of $39.59. Cardiovascular Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Cardiovascular Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

In the past three months, Cardiovascular Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Cardiovascular Systems is held by insiders. 89.70% of the stock of Cardiovascular Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII



Earnings for Cardiovascular Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Cardiovascular Systems is -59.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cardiovascular Systems is -59.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cardiovascular Systems has a P/B Ratio of 5.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here