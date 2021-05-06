Earnings results for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

CareDx last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business earned $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. CareDx has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. CareDx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. CareDx will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CareDx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.92%. The high price target for CDNA is $98.00 and the low price target for CDNA is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CareDx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.83, CareDx has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $77.32. CareDx has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx does not currently pay a dividend. CareDx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

In the past three months, CareDx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,149,757.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of CareDx is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA



Earnings for CareDx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of CareDx is -168.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CareDx is -168.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CareDx has a P/B Ratio of 33.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

