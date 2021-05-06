Earnings results for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.73.

Celldex Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on March 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18. Celldex Therapeutics has generated ($3.28) earnings per share over the last year. Celldex Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celldex Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.94%. The high price target for CLDX is $36.00 and the low price target for CLDX is $35.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celldex Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.50, Celldex Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 15.9% from its current price of $30.62. Celldex Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Celldex Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

In the past three months, Celldex Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Celldex Therapeutics is held by insiders. 80.15% of the stock of Celldex Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX



Earnings for Celldex Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Celldex Therapeutics is -13.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celldex Therapeutics is -13.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celldex Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here