Earnings results for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Cellectis last released its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Cellectis has generated ($2.41) earnings per share over the last year. Cellectis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cellectis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.90%. The high price target for CLLS is $39.00 and the low price target for CLLS is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cellectis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.67, Cellectis has a forecasted upside of 90.9% from its current price of $18.16. Cellectis has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis does not currently pay a dividend. Cellectis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

In the past three months, Cellectis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.41% of the stock of Cellectis is held by insiders. Only 33.30% of the stock of Cellectis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS



Earnings for Cellectis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($1.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Cellectis is -9.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cellectis is -9.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cellectis has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here