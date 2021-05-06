Earnings results for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Central Garden & Pet last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Central Garden & Pet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Central Garden & Pet will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.87%. The high price target for CENT is $65.00 and the low price target for CENT is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Central Garden & Pet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.67, Central Garden & Pet has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $55.47. Central Garden & Pet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet does not currently pay a dividend. Central Garden & Pet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

In the past three months, Central Garden & Pet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.75% of the stock of Central Garden & Pet is held by insiders. Only 17.73% of the stock of Central Garden & Pet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT



Earnings for Central Garden & Pet are expected to grow by 5.31% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Central Garden & Pet is 24.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Central Garden & Pet is 24.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.88. Central Garden & Pet has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

