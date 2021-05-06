Earnings results for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Century Aluminum last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm earned $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Century Aluminum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Century Aluminum will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Century Aluminum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.73%. The high price target for CENX is $19.00 and the low price target for CENX is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Century Aluminum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Century Aluminum has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $16.40. Century Aluminum has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum does not currently pay a dividend. Century Aluminum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

In the past three months, Century Aluminum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Century Aluminum is held by insiders. 53.27% of the stock of Century Aluminum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX



Earnings for Century Aluminum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Century Aluminum is -15.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Century Aluminum is -15.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Century Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here