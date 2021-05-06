Earnings results for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Chuy’s last released its quarterly earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chuy’s has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year. Chuy’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chuy’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.41%. The high price target for CHUY is $47.00 and the low price target for CHUY is $40.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s does not currently pay a dividend. Chuy’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

In the past three months, Chuy’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,970,042.00 in company stock. Only 2.05% of the stock of Chuy’s is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY



Earnings for Chuy’s are expected to grow by 43.06% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Chuy’s is -107.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chuy’s is -107.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chuy’s has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

