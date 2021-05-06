Earnings results for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Clean Harbors last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6. Clean Harbors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Clean Harbors will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.73%. The high price target for CLH is $107.00 and the low price target for CLH is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clean Harbors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.89, Clean Harbors has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $89.44. Clean Harbors has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors does not currently pay a dividend. Clean Harbors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

In the past three months, Clean Harbors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,340,870.00 in company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Clean Harbors is held by insiders. 87.98% of the stock of Clean Harbors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH



Earnings for Clean Harbors are expected to decrease by -2.84% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Clean Harbors is 41.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Clean Harbors is 41.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Clean Harbors has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here