Earnings results for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Codexis last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Codexis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Codexis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.65%. The high price target for CDXS is $32.00 and the low price target for CDXS is $16.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Codexis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.60, Codexis has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $20.36. Codexis has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis does not currently pay a dividend. Codexis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

In the past three months, Codexis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $755,200.00 in company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of Codexis is held by insiders. 91.33% of the stock of Codexis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS



Earnings for Codexis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Codexis is -58.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Codexis is -58.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Codexis has a P/B Ratio of 11.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

