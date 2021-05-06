Earnings results for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Coherus BioSciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company earned $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Coherus BioSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coherus BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.82%. The high price target for CHRS is $30.00 and the low price target for CHRS is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coherus BioSciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.60, Coherus BioSciences has a forecasted upside of 82.8% from its current price of $14.55. Coherus BioSciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Coherus BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

In the past three months, Coherus BioSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,856,400.00 in company stock. Only 15.86% of the stock of Coherus BioSciences is held by insiders.

Earnings for Coherus BioSciences are expected to decrease by -48.54% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Coherus BioSciences is 7.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Coherus BioSciences is 7.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.14. Coherus BioSciences has a PEG Ratio of 9.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Coherus BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 9.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

