Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Colony Credit Real Estate last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. Colony Credit Real Estate has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Colony Credit Real Estate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Colony Credit Real Estate will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Colony Credit Real Estate is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Colony Credit Real Estate has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Colony Credit Real Estate will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.52% next year. This indicates that Colony Credit Real Estate will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Colony Credit Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Colony Credit Real Estate is held by insiders. Only 32.29% of the stock of Colony Credit Real Estate is held by institutions.

Earnings for Colony Credit Real Estate are expected to decrease by -15.07% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Colony Credit Real Estate is -4.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Colony Credit Real Estate is -4.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Colony Credit Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

