Earnings results for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Compugen last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company earned $2 million during the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Compugen has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Compugen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compugen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.36%. The high price target for CGEN is $20.00 and the low price target for CGEN is $16.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen does not currently pay a dividend. Compugen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

In the past three months, Compugen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Compugen is held by insiders. 63.35% of the stock of Compugen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN



Earnings for Compugen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Compugen is -22.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Compugen is -22.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Compugen has a P/B Ratio of 11.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

